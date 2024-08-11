How Dhaka’s two cities operate without mayors and councillors?

Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon. File Photo: UNB

Amid the ongoing volatile situation prevailed in the country, with mayors and councillors absent from their duties, regular activities of the two city corporations of Dhaka have been severely disrupted.

As per media reports, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh fled the country on 3 August, two days before the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, while Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam is said to have gone undercover.

Of the councillors, some have reportedly fled the country while some others are said to be detained by the Army or are staying away from public eyes.

In addition, most of the officers in administrative charge of the two cities are currently absent from their duties.

Consequently, services by the city corporations such as financial activities, birth and death registration, holding tax collection and trade licence issuance have halted. Only the waste management and mosquito control programmes are running on a limited scale with a handful number of staff through online communication.

Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam told The Business Standard that activities and birth and death registration services are currently suspended as the mayor and councillor offices are not operating. "We will work as per the decision to be taken by the new government."

Sources from the two city corporations said although several officials went to office last week, they were threatened by some other officials, who claimed to remain deprived of their rights for so long. Moreover, the two sides also engaged in heated arguments in the office.

Resume activities thru CEOs, zonal offices: Urban experts

Meanwhile, urban experts have opined against the disruption of services by the two city corporations in any way. Normal operations should be continued through the chief executive officers and zonal offices of the two cities, they said.

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, told TBS, "Since the government has already been formed, a decision needs to be made very soon about the two city corporations of Dhaka as well as the various sectors of the local government."

"Even if the city corporation does not have a mayor, the normal operations will have to be continued through the chief executive officer and zonal officers," he added.

Fear persists among officials, councillors

This TBS Correspondent tried to contact at least 30 influential councillors of the two city corporations. Some of them have kept their phones switched off, while some others did not respond to the calls.

Among those who responded, Dhaka North Ward-7 Councillor Tofazzol Hossen Tenu told TBS that he was unable to do office work due to the ongoing volatile situation in the capital.

He said the city corporation's waste management and mosquito abatement activities are being conducted ongoing through phone communication among its staff members, and he is providing logistic support as a councillor.

Dhaka North Ward-9 Councillor Mujib Sorwar Masum said currently, due to the absence of law and order within the country, he was unable to step out for any office work.

Citing risks, Dhaka South Ward-5 Councillor Chittaranjan Das told TBS that now there is no scope to do office work.

He said he is currently in hiding, and instructing only waste management activities through phone communication.

"If the current government stabilises everything, we can resume our duties," added the councillor.

Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Waste Management Officer Mohammad Nasim Ahmed told TBS they are currently sharing office information among the field-level employees virtually.

"In some areas, as the officials are under threat, the work is being carried out with the manpower of the neighbouring areas," he added.

Councillors, followers find Taposh's fleeing as 'betrayal'

As Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh left the country on 3 August without disclosing it to his councillors and followers, it has caused anger among them.

A councillor told TBS, "We didn't even know he left the country. We were vigilant so that any untoward incident does not take place."

"Now, we find ourselves without an office and residence, in addition to a decline in the respect we once held among people. Mayor Taposh has betrayed us," he added.

Ward-5 Councillor Councillor Chittaranjan Das said after 5 August, after seeing the pictures in the media, he came to know that Taposh had left the country. "There is nothing to say."

Decision over Dhaka North, Dhaka South operations today likely

Various sources told TBS that a decision regarding operations of Dhaka South and Dhaka North and local government may come from a meeting by the advisory council of the interim government to be held today.

LGRD Ministry Adviser Hassan Arif is expected to issue necessary instructions to this end.