How come IGP leads boat club? MP asks home minister

BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid on Friday asked the home minister in parliament how Dhaka Boat Club Limited on the foreshore of the River Turag was set up, and whether the inspector general of police (IGP) took permission from the authorities to lead the club.

While speaking on a point of order, the BNP member of parliament demanded a statement from the home minister regarding the issue.

The minister, however, did not give any speech responding to the MP.

"The club came to the spotlight centring an incident, and I talked about it in the last session. I wanted to know whether the club has been set up on the foreshore of the river," said Harunur Rashid.

"The club regularly hosts liquor parties and gambling. I demanded the home minister for a statement if the IGP can legally be the president of such an entity," he added.

The BNP lawmaker from Chapainawabganj 3 constituency said there had been no such record in 50 years of Bangladesh's independence that a police chief setting up or leading such a club.

"The reckless activities of the law enforcers suggest they have been getting involved in narcotics," said the MP.

Harunur Rashid said the arrest and bail of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni has stirred the nation.

"After the bail, the actor told the media how she was arrested. She was told RAB [Rapid Action Battalion] would take her to its office only for some inquiries, but she was arrested later.

"The supervising officer of Pori Moni's case has already been sent on retirement. RAB, who raided the actor's home, wanted to carry out the investigation because big fishes behind the scenes were involved in the incident. The powerful quarter who used her is needed to be tracked down," said the MP.

Even the High Court expressed concern over the Pori Moni incident, the MP said. "The High Court has sought the explanation of the lower court as to why the actor was put on remand thrice. This has been fuelling speculations among people. Is it wrong that there is a mini-bar in Pori Moni's apartment, or RAB conducted the raid for nothing, or she got arrested on false grounds?"

Harunur Rashid also sought home minister's statement on whether or not the investigation of abetting death by suicide of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia will be transferred to RAB.

The MP said the government should take the issues seriously and bring the culprits to book.

Bill to provide security to Bangabandhu's family placed

The Special Security Forces Bill 2021 to provide security to very important people, including family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was placed in the parliament.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque came up with the bill in the parliament. It was later sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for review and report within 30 days.

Law Minister Anisul Haque placed another bill "Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill-2021" incorporating a provision of allowing the government to form an ad-hoc committee for a maximum one year to hold the bar council election when an unusual situation occurs.

Besides, the law minister also presented the "The Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021" in the parliament, which has been sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for report within 14 days.

On the other hand, three parliamentary standing committees have been reconstituted in the parliament on the day. Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury proposed the reorganisation of the committees on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The reconstituted committees are the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Promises, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources.