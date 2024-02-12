Housewife allegedly raped after gluing her eyes, mouth

TBS Report 
12 February, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 06:55 pm

Housewife allegedly raped after gluing her eyes, mouth

She has injury marks on different parts of his body

Representational image
Representational image

Unidentified miscreants allegedly raped a housewife in Khulna by applying superglue on her eyes and mouth. 

Relatives said the 42-year-old victim was alone in the house when some unidentified men entered her bedroom by climbing an adjacent tree early hours on Monday. 

Later, neighbours rescued the woman from the house with her hands and feet tied and her eyes and mouth covered with glue.

The victim's son alleged that the miscreants looted money and jewellery from the house.

The woman is now taking treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), said Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Paikgacha Police Station.

The identities of the miscreants and any possible motive behind the incident could not be ascertained yet, the officer said. Investigation is going on and no case was filed over the incident.

Dr Suman Roy, KMCH's resident medical officer (RMO), the woman was admitted to the hospital early in the morning. She has injury marks on different parts of his body. 

She has been undergoing surgeries to save her face and eyes. She will undergo a health checkup, said Dr Roy.

