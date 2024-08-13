Houses of Hindu AL leaders attacked in Narayanganj

Narayanganj in Google Map.
Narayanganj in Google Map.

Houses of at least five Hindu Awami League leaders were attacked in Narayanganj from 5 to 8 August after the fall of Awami League government.

According to a list of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council sent to the media on 9 August, Hindu families were attacked at six places of the district from 5 to 8 August.

However, attacks took place at five places on the list, a TBS investigation revealed. It was also found that the attacked establishments belong to Awami League leaders.

According to locals, an attack took place at the house of Makhan Chandra Sarkar in Bhuigarh area of ​​Fatullah. Makhan is a former finance secretary of Kutubpur Union Awami League. 

Another attack took place at Ashok Sarkar's house in Kashipur union of Fatullah. Ashok Sarkar is the organising secretary of Kashipur Union Ward-2 Awami League.

According to the list, an attack was carried out at the house of Ram Doctor. However, Haradhan Chandra Dey, president of the Upazila Puja Celebration Panel, said the house was not attacked. 

Chhatra League leader Sujoy Saha's house in Gopaldi was attacked. Besides, the house of Rabindra Bhowmik, Liberation War secretary of Upazila Awami League, was set on fire but it was not listed.

An attack took place at the house of Seema Pal Shila, advisor of Upazila Puja Celebration Parishad. She is also the general secretary of Rupganj Upazila Mahila Awami League.

Rupganj Upazila Puja Celebration Panel President Ganesh Chandra Pal's house was also attacked. 

