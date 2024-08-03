Houses of four BNP leaders, including Amir Khosru, vandalised in Ctg

Amir Khosru and Shahadat Hossain's houses were set on fire

Fire at the house of BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury in Chattogram on 3 August. Photo: TBS
Houses of BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Mir Mohammad Nashir Uddin, Chattogram Mahanagar BNP former convenor Shahadat Hossain and Mahanagar BNP Convener Ershad Ullah were reportedly vandalised in Chattogram city today (3 August).

Separate attacks took place at the residences of the BNP leaders in Mehedi Bagh, Chatteshwari, Badsha Mia Road and Panchlaish areas of the city around 8pm, Chattogram Metropolitan BNP leader Md Idris Ali told The Business Standard 

"Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury's house was set on fire," he added.

He alleged that activists of Awami League attacked the houses of these BNP leaders.

Shahadat Hossain said vehicles at his house was also set on fire.

Education minister's, mayor's houses in Chattogram vandalised

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz said, "I heard about the attack on the houses of the education minister, city mayor and BNP leaders. Police are on the way to the spots for inspection."

Earlier on the day, the home of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel in Chattogram's Chashma Hill was attacked by unidentified men. Right after, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house was also vandalised.

