Houses built for speaker, deputy speaker are legal: Appellate Division

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Houses built for speaker, deputy speaker are legal: Appellate Division

The High Court, in 2004, declared the construction of the houses illegal for violating the Louis I Kahn's original design

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has declared the construction of residential buildings for speaker and deputy speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area legal.

The appeal bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Tuesday accepted the state appeal, scrapping the HC order that declared those houses built in the parliament area illegal.

The High Court, in its verdict on 21 June, 2004, declared the construction of the houses as illegal as those buildings were built, violating the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban's original design made by famous architect Louis I Kahn.

According to the case details, the process of construction of residences for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area started in 2002.

Later, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) and Institute of Architects filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2003, challenging its legality.

In the petition, they said these residential buildings are being constructed in the Parliament building area, violating Louis I Kahn's original design.

In 2004, alongside declaring the construction of the residence for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker illegal, the High Court also declared the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area as a national heritage.

Then, the government filed an appeal against the High Court verdict.

Top News

Supreme Court / Appellate Division (AD) / Jatiya Sangsad Speaker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

12h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The app that runs water taps

The app that runs water taps

2h | Videos
B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

3h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

4h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?