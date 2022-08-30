Hotlines launched for Bangladeshi residents in Iraq

FILE PHOTO: An Iraqi woman walks along a street in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Saba Kareem/File Photo

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Iraq has introduced five hotline numbers for Bangladeshis residing in Iraq.

The move comes amid the political instability emerged over the resignation of Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and security concerns arising from it.

The Bangladesh mission in a media release issued Tuesday (30 August) urged the residents to resort to safe places as violence erupted in the country.

They may also dial the following numbers for any sort of assistance:

07827883680, 07500383075, 07813705716, 07809288680, and 07729004010.