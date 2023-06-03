Hotline opened for Bangladeshis after train accident kills over 280 in India's Odisha

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has opened a hotline to get information about Bangladeshis following the devastating train accident in India's Odisha that has killed some 288 people and injured over 850.

The Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata issued a press release in this regard on Friday (2 June).

Photo: TBS

As per the release, Bangladeshis usually use the Karmandal Express to travel from Kolkata to Chennai for medical treatment and in view of this, the Deputy High Commission is in touch with the Railway Authorities of India and the State Government of Odisha after the accident.

People can contact the Deputy High Commission's hotline number (+ 91 90 3835 35 33 -- WhatsApp) for any queries.