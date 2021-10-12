Hoteliers demand steady, decent power supply in Kuakata

Kuakata sea beach hoteliers demanded an uninterrupted electricity supply to their city to help alleviate problems businesses are currently facing because of an unreliable power supply.

Their demand was made with a press conference at the National Press Club on Tuesday, organised by the Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners' Association.

According to the hoteliers, some 10,000 people are directly engaged in the 130 hotels and motels of Kuakata, but due to the lack of a steady supply of electricity, these businesses are dying.

MA Motaleb Sharif, secretary-general, Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owner's Association, said that in any given 24 hours, there is perhaps not even 10 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply in Kuakata, which is frustrating.

Low voltage also wreaks havoc on electronic equipment in the hotels, he added.

The hotel owners lamented that they have been incurring financial losses due to these problems with electricity.

The absence of a smooth electricity supply is also making tourists averse to staying in Kuakata for longer periods of time, the business owners complained.

They claimed that even though they have raised their concerns with the local electricity office, there has been no improvement in the situation.