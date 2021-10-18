Inclement weather leaves 300 tourists stranded on St Martin's island

Due to hostile weather, the boat service on the Teknaf-Saint Martin water route in Cox's Bazar has been suspended since Sunday.

As a result, more than 300 tourists traveling to St Martin's Island in wooden boats have been stranded.

The Meteorological Department has asked the four seaports to display distant cautionary signal No. 3 and the river ports to display distant cautionary signal No. 1 due to the difference in air pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain and strong wind prevail in Cox's Bazar because of the rise in air pressure.

Enamul Haque, an NGO worker from Kishoreganj, who went to St. Martin's Island with four colleagues last Friday, said, "We were supposed to return on Sunday. But I could not return because the boat did not run.

There are more than 300 tourists staying in different hotels like us. We left the hotel and went to the house of Union Awami League president today."

Reportedly, the Union Awami League is providing shelter and food to the tourists for the time being.

Abdul Malek, owner of Sea Coral Resort in St Martin, said, "The tourists came to St Martin in speedboats and trawlers at their own risk, even though shipping was closed.

Many were supposed to return on Sunday and Monday. But the coast guard did not allow any trawlers or speedboats to leave St Martin due to bad weather. Tourists staying at the resort are also safe."