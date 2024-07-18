Hospitals, media, emergency services not under nationwide shutdown: Protest coordinator Asif

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:18 am

Police fire tear shells and sound grenades at protesting students at Dhaka University premises on 17 July. Photo: TBS
Police fire tear shells and sound grenades at protesting students at Dhaka University premises on 17 July. Photo: TBS

The nationwide "complete shutdown" will be enforced at all public and private institutions today (18 July) except hospitals, media, and emergency service institutions, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement has said.

"Railways will be under complete shutdown. No vehicles except ambulances, media vehicles, and vehicles engaged in emergency services will run on the road," Asif wrote in a post on Facebook.

"The protesters will not be responsible for any untoward incident if any institution remains open," he said.

Asif also urged protesters to keep locks with them during today's programme.

Earlier yesterday, quota protesters announced that they will launch a nationwide "complete shutdown" programme on 18 July in protest of "the killings, beatings of protesters and others by police, BGB, RAB and SWAT".

At least six people were killed and dozens injured as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during their nationwide protests on 16 July. 

