Hopes go up in flames

For 12 years, Mohammad Roni has been in the clothing business at the Islamia Market near Dhaka's Bangabazar. Some Tk20-25 lakh worth of goods in his store turned to ashes in Tuesday's blaze that ravaged around 3,500 shops in the Bangabazar area.

"I left Tk4 lakh in the store's cash to order goods in the morning. I don't know how I can make the recovery and pay creditors. I have a loan of Tk12 lakh," lamented Roni.

He blamed the fire service, saying the devastating fire reached the Islamia Market because of its negligence. "First, fire broke out in the Bangabazar market, where traders salvaged some goods and kept them on the street. Then the goods on the street caught fire before the fire spread to the adjacent Islamia Market."

Owner of Sumaiya Garments at Bangabazar Market, Mohammad Sirajul Islam, managed to save a little portion of his products. But, he lost most of his Tk90 lakh worth of goods in the fire. "I cannot bear the brunt. I have run out of everything. How will I manage my family's livelihood?" he broke into tears. "I borrowed a lot of money to source Eid products."

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bayezid Islam, proprietor of Madina Garments, was seen crying on the street. "After working as a labourer for nine years, I bought a shop here four years ago with all my savings and borrowings from my relatives. Now I have become a beggar, losing goods worth Tk15 lakh."

Bayezid, Sirajul Islam and Roni are just three of some 5,000 small and medium traders in the area who experienced their biggest blow on Tuesday. The inferno burnt their goods into ashes and reduced them to tears. All hopes went up in flames.

Traders were seen sitting on the street with their hands on their heads and dry mouths. They were just speechless and worried about debts.

One of them is Sohabul Islam, the owner of Jannatul Games. He took a loan of Tk3 lakh from an NGO against 12 blank cheques and Tk2 lakh from friends and relatives with the hope of a good business centring Eid. The massive fire gutted his shop and godown. "I could not save anything. Goods worth Tk16-17 lakh were burnt in front of my eyes. I could not protect them," he lamented. "Will the NGO waive my loans? Will my relatives forgive me?"

"Most traders are in debt of lakhs of taka. I also have a loan of Tk10 lakh. I have no means to repay this. What will I do even if I am still alive?" Babu Mia, another businessman, said.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Local witnesses said the fire broke out around 6am on Tuesday and spread quickly. All the shops in Bangabazar, Gulistan, Mahanagar, Adarsh, and Enoxo markets were gutted. Apart from this, about 80% of the shops in Bangahomio, Banga Islamia, and Barisal Plaza have been burnt.

A shopowner breaks down in tears at Bangabazar. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The terrible fire also spread to the neighbouring buildings including the police headquarters. 50 units of fire service worked to control the fire. Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion also joined the rescue operation.

"Some 5,000 shops were damaged in the fire. A decision will be made about the victims after investigation," State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman told the media. "The prime minister has ordered for identifying affected shop owners at the earliest. For the time being, we will provide Tk15,000 to each injured," he added.