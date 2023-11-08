Hope there will be no need to summon foreign diplomats before national election: Shahariar

UNB
08 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 06:23 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. File Photo: UNB
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam. File Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam expressed hope that there will be no need to summon foreign diplomats before the upcoming national election.

He said this while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday noon.

Responding to a question about the previous summoning of foreign diplomats after their statements about the country's politics, he said,  "We have reminded them of their limits before and let them know the government would take 'necessary actions' if any foreign diplomat in Bangladesh breaches the diplomatic protocol."

At the moment, there is no such possibility, he said.  

"After the recent month's engagement, I do not think summoning any of them will be needed. They said they will stay aware, as their statements will have a bigger impact at this time- as it's too close to the election," he said.

He also mentioned that the government will take necessary steps if needed.

"However, if needed, it will be sad, and we will have no choice but to do whatever we think is right," Shahriar said.

