Hong Kong Convention: Bangladesh submits instruments, will get status in June 2025

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has met all the conditions of Hong Kong Convention and submitted its instruments to International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim, triggering the Hong Kong Convention's entry into force on 26 June 2025.

Saida Muna Tasneem, high commissioner and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the IMO, submitted the instrument of accession with IMO on 26 June 2023, at IMO Headquarters in London, according to a press release of IMO on its website.

The IMO press release ensured that the Hong Kong Convention will come into force in June 2025, 24 months following the required criteria have been met.

The Hong Kong Convention is aimed at ensuring that ships, when being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives, do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety and to the environment.

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim commended Bangladesh for their accessions to the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

He said, "I congratulate Bangladesh for depositing their instruments of accession this June, triggering within 24 months the entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention, and the global regime for safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.

This is a momentous day for IMO, and it is indeed a historical development for the international shipping industry, for the marine environment, and especially for workers and local communities in ship recycling countries globally, added Lim.

The secretary general continued, "Bangladesh, as a major ship-recycling country, has made huge strides in recent years in improving its ship recycling regulation and standards to meet the Hong Kong Convention requirements. My sincere thanks to the Government of Bangladesh for this timely decision of accession."

The Hong Kong Convention was adopted at a diplomatic conference held in Hong Kong, China, in 2009. It is aimed at ensuring that ships, when being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives, do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety and to the environment. It embraces the "cradle to grave" concept, addressing all environmental and safety aspects relating to ship recycling, including the responsible management and disposal of associated waste streams in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

The Convention places responsibilities and obligations on all parties concerned – including shipowners, ship building yards, ship recycling facilities, flag States, port States, recycling States.

Upon entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention, ships to be sent for recycling will be required to carry onboard an Inventory of Hazardous Materials. Ship recycling facilities authorized by Competent Authorities will be required to provide a Ship Recycling Plan, specific to each individual vessel to be recycled.

Additionally, Governments will be required to ensure that recycling facilities under their jurisdiction comply with the Convention.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hong Kong Convention / ship breaking

