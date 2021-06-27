Honesty, diligence, discipline a must if you want to achieve something: Naval chief

Addressing commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Navy on Sunday, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, said there is no alternative to honesty, diligence, and discipline when it comes to achieving something.

Iqbal was speaking at the Summer President's Parade of midshipmen, 2018-B batch, and direct entry officers, (DEO) 2021-A batch, at the Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) in Chattogram.

He urged the officers to use their knowledge, intelligence, and strategy to contribute to the betterment of the navy.

"You all need to devote yourselves to the service of the country, utilising the education acquired at the academy. As a member of the navy, you will be patriotic, loyal, disciplined, and ethical members of the country. You will also work to eliminate terrorism, militancy, drug addiction, and social degradation," Shaheen Iqbal said.

A total of 65 new officers, including 47 midshipmen of the 2018-B batch, and 18 direct entry officers of the 2021-A batch of the Bangladesh Navy have been commissioned in the event. Among them, nine are female officers.

The chief of naval staff reviewed the parade and took the salute. He also distributed certificates and trophies among the midshipmen who showed excellent performance and results in the course of their training at the academy.

Among the commissioned members this year, Saif Khan Bijoy of midshipman 2018-B batch, secured the highest scores and was awarded the coveted "Sword of Honour."

Midshipman Md Abdul Kashem secured the second-highest marks and received the "Naval Chief Gold Medal."

Sub Lieutenant (Acting) Md Mehedi Hasan Tuhin a direct entry officer of 2021-A batch, was awarded the "Bir Sreshtho Ruhul Amin Gold Medal."

The new officers were formally sworn in and given rank badges at the event.