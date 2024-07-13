Honda unveils new SP 160 with PGM-FI technology

The new SP 160 will be available in two variants – single disc and double disc ABS) in three colours – pearl spartan red, pearl igneous black and matte marvel blue metallic at all Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer showrooms nationwide. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, a motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the new SP 160 BS-VI with a PGM-FI engine.

Honda has a legacy of the SP brand in several countries. Honda SP 125 was introduced in November 2023 in the Bangladesh market, said a press release.

At the launching event, Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director & CEO of the Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, "Maintaining a global viewpoint, we are dedicated to supplying products of the highest quality. We are delighted to launch the all-new SP 160 BSVI with PGM-FI Engine to exceed our beloved customers' expectations.

"Our core belief is to create products for our customers that provide the freedom of mobility in their daily life and enhance trust and confidence in the Honda brand. Through these efforts, BHL will strive to be a company that society wants to exist in Bangladesh."

While introducing the features of the SP 160, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, chief marketing officer of the Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, said, "The all-new SP 160 is powered by a 163cc BS-VI PGM-FI engine which is a new addition to forward the legacy of brand SP. This remarkable machine has advanced technology, premium style, and advanced comfort, convenience & control.

"We believe that the new SP 160 will win over the mass customer's expectation and set new standards for performance, comfort, and sustainability with better fuel efficiency and good value for money."

Advanced technology

According to the media release, Honda SP 160 has a 163cc BS-VI engine, engineered to deliver an expressive riding experience. With its refined PGM-FI system, New SP 160 offers superior power output and impressive fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel. The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) on the double disc variant is for enhanced safety, providing riders with confidence and control in various riding scenarios. A fully digital meter is equipped to display all necessary information including service due indicator, clock, gear position indicator, fuel indicator, and mileage indicators needed in everyday rides. A side stand indicator has been added for the safety of the rider.

Premium style

Energetic muscular design with sporty side shroud is a formidable combination of energy and aggression. Sporty graphics give the SP 160 fuel tank a sporty look. Stylish LED DC headlamp design adds premium and sporty character. The bold rear appearance with a unique LED tail lamp gives a bold and strong character to the bike. The upswept chrome muffler cover adds a stroke of premium look. The aerodynamic undercowl adds to the sportiness of the new SP 160. The 130mm wide rear tyre provides better traction and grip to ensure better braking, said the release.

Advance comfort and convenience

SP 160 has a comfortable seating position, riders can enjoy the ride with comfort and ease, experiencing convenient cornering and turning as well. Mono shock suspension helps in maintaining the center of gravity thus increasing the stability & gives superior handling. Long & comfortable seat provides a comfortable riding experience to both rider and pillion. Its tough & flexible diamond frame provides superior riding comfort. SP 160 has a long wheelbase and high ground clearance allowing riders to ride in every road condition. The engine stop switch is convenient for the rider to stop the engine with a flick of finger. Hazard switch provides safety for emergency stops and low visibility conditions. Moreover, viscous air filters don't need to be cleaned and can be used up to 16,000km. Maintenance-free battery does not need any top up and it is free from leakage, the release furthered.

According to the press release, the new SP 160 will be available in two variants – single disc and double disc ABS) in three colours – pearl spartan red, pearl igneous black and matte marvel blue metallic at all Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer showrooms nationwide at a price of Tk197,000 for single disc and Tk225,000 for double disc variant from today (13 July).