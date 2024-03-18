Homegoers resort to iftar on road amid long tailback on Expressway, adjacent roads 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Homegoers resort to iftar on road amid long tailback on Expressway, adjacent roads 

Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic Zone, noted that today was the first working day after a three-day weekend

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
View of the Expressway from near the entrance. Photo: TBS
View of the Expressway from near the entrance. Photo: TBS

It was only a few minutes to iftar by the time there was some movement of cars along the road. With no other choice, Tariba, a Banani DOHS resident, decided to break her fast on the road.

"I started at 4:00p from Eskaton toward Banani DOHS. It usually takes me about an hour to reach home on a regular Ramadan day. But today, it has already been two hours and I'm still stuck in Tejgaon, no way near Banani," she said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Azharul Islam, deputy director of the central bank, was also stuck in traffic counting the final minutes till iftar. He had hopped on the metro rail around 5:12pm and was headed towards Mirpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"There was a mad rush inside the metro carriages and the stations were packed. As I live in Banani, I got off at the Bijoy Sarani station and got on a public bus. I managed to reach home by 5:52pm," said Azharul.

Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic Zone, noted that today was the first working day after a three-day weekend. 

"Usually, people rush to get home in the final hour till iftar. Today, the traffic is so immense that a long tailback could be seen on the Expressway which is usually free."

Moghbazar flyover. Photo: TBS
Moghbazar flyover. Photo: TBS

A Gulshan resident, Nasif, was headed home from Eskaton. As per usual, he took the Expressway for a quicker ride home.

"I left from the New Eskaton Road around 4:00pm, then about an hour or so later, managed to get to the Expressway.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: TBS
Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: TBS

"Overall, it was a terrible experience. It was made worse because Google maps and the Uber apps were showing that the route to Gulshan from Moghbazar would only take about forty minutes," he said.

"From the entrance of the Expressway, we could see the long tailback while entering the area.

Though his destination was Gulshan 2, he said he'd arrived in Banani with even more traffic. So then, Nasif chose to exit his car and walk home. 

Top News

Dhaka traffic / expressway / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

5h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

7h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

Country's first commercial wind power plant starts production

37m | Videos
Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

2h | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

4h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

6h | Videos