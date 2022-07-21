Home ministry recommended to increase surveillance on TikTok users

TikTok users are set to come under scrutiny considering the misuse and harmful aspects of the social media platform.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Thursday (21 July) recommended the ministry to send letters to the concerned ministry and organisation with this instruction.

The recommendation came at the 21st meeting of the committee with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in attendance.

The committee also recommended all law enforcement agencies to take more vigorous steps to implement the zero tolerance policy against drugs and narcotics.

The meeting approved and confirmed the minutes of the 20th meeting and discussed the progress and implementation of the decisions taken in the 20th meeting.

