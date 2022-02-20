Home minister meets Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Farayeh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Home minister meets Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Farayeh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:26 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal paid a courtesy call on his Jordanian counterpart Mazen Al-Farayeh 

The two ministers exchanged views during the meeting at the Interior Ministry's conference room in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

They discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Asaduzzaman called for facilitating visa issuance, renewal for expatriate Bangladeshis in Jordan and for those whose visas have already expired.

He requested Mazen to establish a Jordanian Embassy in Dhaka for the enhancement of bilateral relations and expansion of trade and commerce between the two countries. 

In response, the Jordanian minister said he would take the matter seriously to the Jordanian prime minister and foreign minister.

The Jordanian Interior Minister lauded the recent rapid progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Jordan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

8h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

8h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

8h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

1h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

2h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

2h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again