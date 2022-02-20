Home minister meets Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Farayeh

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal paid a courtesy call on his Jordanian counterpart Mazen Al-Farayeh

The two ministers exchanged views during the meeting at the Interior Ministry's conference room in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

They discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Asaduzzaman called for facilitating visa issuance, renewal for expatriate Bangladeshis in Jordan and for those whose visas have already expired.

He requested Mazen to establish a Jordanian Embassy in Dhaka for the enhancement of bilateral relations and expansion of trade and commerce between the two countries.

In response, the Jordanian minister said he would take the matter seriously to the Jordanian prime minister and foreign minister.

The Jordanian Interior Minister lauded the recent rapid progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

