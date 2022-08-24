Home minister lays foundation stone of Farmview Hospital 

Bangladesh

Home minister lays foundation stone of Farmview Hospital 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal laid the foundation stone of Farmview Hospital and Research Institute Limited on Tuesday evening at Farmgate in the capital. 

"I hope that this hospital will play a leading role in providing low cost medical services to people," the home minister said in his speech.
Farmgate is an important area of the capital, said Asaduzzaman Khan, adding that people's dream of this area will be fulfilled if the common people get benefit from this modern multi-storeyed hospital. 

On the occasion, managing director of the hospital Professor Dr Md Akram Ullah Sikder and Chairman Professor Dr Salimur Rahman were also present. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

