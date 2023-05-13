Home minister for keeping eye on Rohingyas illegal movement amid 'Mocha'

Bangladesh

BSS
13 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 09:02 pm

Related News

Home minister for keeping eye on Rohingyas illegal movement amid 'Mocha'

BSS
13 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 09:02 pm
Home minister for keeping eye on Rohingyas illegal movement amid &#039;Mocha&#039;

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today instructed all law enforcement agencies to remain alert so that the Rohingyas cannot scatter across the country centering the severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha'.

"The law enforcement agencies have been instructed to prevent the Rohingyas from spreading across the country due to the severe cyclone Mocha," he said.

He said the government has already taken all kind of preparations including keeping security forces ready to tackle the cyclonic situation.

The minister said these while responding to a question of journalist after attending the 50th anniversary of Tejgaon Mohila College organised at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital's Farmgate area.

Asaduzzaman said all law enforcement agencies including Armed Police Battalion (APBN) have already been instructed to prevent the Rohingyas from crossing the area covering barbed wire so that they cannot take advantage of the disaster.

"The government has taken extensive preparations to deal with cyclone 'Mocha'," the home minister said, adding that almost all the people are being evacuated from St. Martin's Island.

"Residents have been advised of the extent of the storm in St. Martin area," he said.

Residents and all people have been instructed to stay alert and seek safe shelter, he added.

Pointing out at the Rohingyas, the home minister said that if Cyclone 'Mocha' hits the Bangladesh part instead of Myanmar, the Rohingyas will be officially evacuated to a safe place.

"However, if anyone wants to go voluntarily they will not be allowed to go. They will be kept in specific places," he said.

Besides, the concerned law enforcement agencies have been given instructions to help the people in dealing with the disaster.

The principal, vice-principal, teachers, parents, dignitaries and students of Tejgaon Mohila College were present on the occasion.

Top News

Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

7h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

8h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

2h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

4h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

1h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh