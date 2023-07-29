AL leaders took to streets to help police amid attacks: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said leaders of the ruling Awami League took to the streets today to help the police as the law enforcers were getting injured from attacks by BNP activists.

"Today's incidents remind us of the arson terrorism [by the BNP-Jamaat activists]," Kamal said while briefing the media while visiting the injured policemen at the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital this evening.

The minister said, "We have no restrictions on political programmes, but the security forces will do their duty if any such programmes create public sufferings."

He also stated that the BNP wanted to isolate Dhaka from the rest of the country.

"Despite the High Court's ban, the speech [of Tarique Rahman] was aired from London," Kamal said.

The home minister further said when BNP leader Aman fell to ground as he was hurt during the rally, the police force showed humanity by promptly admitting him to the hospital.

Currently, thirty-one policemen are being treated at the hospital, he said, adding that around 70 people have been detained during today's sit-in programme.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.