AL leaders took to streets to help police amid attacks: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 07:41 pm

Related News

AL leaders took to streets to help police amid attacks: Home minister

"Today's incidents remind us of the arson terrorism [by the BNP-Jamaat activists]," the home minister said while briefing the media

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 07:41 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said leaders of the ruling Awami League took to the streets today to help the police as the law enforcers were getting injured from attacks by BNP activists.

 

"Today's incidents remind us of the arson terrorism [by the BNP-Jamaat activists]," Kamal said while briefing the media while visiting the injured policemen at the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital this evening.

The minister said, "We have no restrictions on political programmes, but the security forces will do their duty if any such programmes create public sufferings."

He also stated that the BNP wanted to isolate Dhaka from the rest of the country.

"Despite the High Court's ban, the speech [of Tarique Rahman] was aired from London," Kamal said.

The home minister further said when BNP leader Aman fell to ground as he was hurt during the rally, the police force showed humanity by promptly admitting him to the hospital.

Currently, thirty-one policemen are being treated at the hospital, he said, adding that around 70 people have been detained during today's sit-in programme.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.  

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / BNP-Police clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

11h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

2h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

4h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

4h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon