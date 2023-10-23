Home minister, Ambassador Haas discussed 28 Oct rallies, election, Rohingya crisis: Ministry

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:13 pm

Home minister, Ambassador Haas discussed 28 Oct rallies, election, Rohingya crisis: Ministry

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and US Ambassador Peter Haas discussed the political rallies slated for 28 October, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement today. 

The home ministry press statement comes amid confusion regarding reports that Ambassador Haas had asked the home minister if roads in the capital would be blocked on 28 October, when both the Awami League and the BNP are set to hold rallies.

The ministry statement on Monday (23 October), signed by public relations office rMd Sharif Mahmud, said Peter Haas met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at 2:30pm on Sunday and discussed the upcoming elections, 28 October rallies, the ongoing Durga Puja, issue of Rohingyas displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh and other relevant issues.

During the discussion, the ambassador asked various questions and asked for opinions on the said issues.

After the meeting, the minister gave a briefing. 

In the context of the various questions of the journalists in the briefing, the minister also answered various non-discussion questions based on the meaning and information of the previous discussion.

The US embassy later said in a statement that there were no discussions with Kamal on road closures on 28 October centring the BNP rally set for the same day following media reports on the issue.

Speaking to the Voice of America today, the home minister also clarified that no such discussions took place during his meeting with Peter Haas.

"They [US Embassy] did not ask whether the government would close the roads in Dhaka during the BNP rally on 28 October. They did, however, ask what we are doing or not doing on the day," the minister told the Voice of America.

Besides, responding to journalists during a briefing yesterday, he had stated the government would not allow the roads to be closed.

Comments

