Home Affairs: European Commissioner Ylva Johansson due Thursday

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday morning on a two-day official visit to discuss the issues of mutual interest with special focus on security matters.

Johansson, also a former Minister for Employment and Integration of Sweden, will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the visit, a senior official told UNB.

She will also meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.

The European Commissioner will also visit a project at Savar apart from her other engagements.

Developing a new EU internal security strategy, stepping up cooperation on law enforcement, developing a new pact on migration and asylum, strengthening external borders, reforming asylum, readmission and return rules, promoting integration and ensuring real legal pathways to the EU, by resettling those in need of international protection and offering job opportunities to skilled workers and stepping up the fight against human traffickers and smugglers, breaking their business models are among the list of her responsibilities as a Commissioner.

The European Commissioner will leave Dhaka on Friday evening.

