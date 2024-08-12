Home affairs adviser urges AL to focus on reformation

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain called on the leaders and activists of the Awami League to prioritise the reformation of their party rather than engaging in actions that cause disturbances.

Speaking at a press briefing while visiting the Combined Military Hospital to check on wounded Ansar members, Hussain emphasised that such disturbances will not lead to positive outcomes and will not be tolerated.

"Please do not engage in any actions that could disrupt your lives. The public of this country will not accept you. Instead, I suggest that you reorganise your party, as it has significant importance in Bangladesh," Hussain urged.

Addressing recent attacks and arson against the Hindu community's homes, Hussain assured that these issues will be thoroughly discussed in an upcoming cabinet meeting. He also indicated that the demand for a three-day holiday during Durga Puja will be considered.