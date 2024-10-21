Illegal vehicles, street events behind Dhaka’s traffic woes: Home adviser

Illegal vehicles and frequent street programmes as major causes of Dhaka's severe traffic congestion, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam said on Monday (21 October)

He acknowledged the government's struggle to provide sufficient public transport for citizens and stressed the challenges posed by a mix of motorised and non-motorised vehicles on the same roads.

As part of efforts to tackle congestion, 300 students are set to assist traffic police starting on Tuesday (22 October).

Jahangir announced that these students will gradually increase in number and will receive a stipend.

"It is possible to improve traffic discipline by creating awareness among students and other city dwellers, and involving them," he said, referring to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) 15-day programme.

Speaking at the launch of DMP's traffic week at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Monday, Jahangir underlined the complications caused by the reliance on rickshaws and handcarts, alongside motorised vehicles.

"This mix of motorised and non-motorised vehicles on the same roads makes it increasingly difficult to implement a well-organised traffic system in Dhaka," he said.

He also pointed to public demands, such as street protests and gatherings, as disruptors of road discipline, further worsening the city's traffic woes.

Reflecting on the broader issues, Jahangir noted that traffic conditions had deteriorated nationwide following the fall of the previous fascist government, but highlighted the role of student activists in restoring some order on the roads.

The adviser acknowledged that while the DMP's traffic division has started taking legal action against illegal vehicles, improvements are yet to be fully realised.

He also mentioned that a research team is working on reactivating traffic signals, with government and non-governmental organisations collaborating to restore their functionality soon.

He underscored the need for cooperation among drivers, traffic police, and residents to manage congestion.

"Solving this problem cannot be done by the government or police alone. We need the cooperation of city residents," Jahangir said.

The event was chaired by DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan and attended by several prominent figures, including Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Defence Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam.