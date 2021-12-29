Holy Family Medical College teacher arrested for harassing student

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Holy Family Medical College's Associate Professor Dr Salauddin Chowdhury in a case filed for sexually harassing a female student.

He was arrested today following the case filed under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act with Ramna Model police station, confirmed Assistant Director (ASP) of Rab's Legal and Media Wing ANM Imran Khan.

In a written complaint filed to the Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation on 23 December, the victim said Associate Professor of the Pharmacology department Dr Salauddin had made inappropriate propositions to her on Facebook messenger on 9 November.

When she refused the advances, the teacher threatened to not let her pass the examinations. He also repeatedly asked her to delete the messages when he met her on the campus, and asked to meet him alone.

She alleged that the doctor previously had taken Tk20,000 in two phases in the name of tutoring her but he never did so. He called her to his house for studying multiple times which she refused, added the complainant student.

The student alleged that the teacher is now threatening her by calling her from unknown mobile numbers.