Holiday Inn Dhaka’s full-fledged opening on March 17

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Holiday Inn Dhaka’s full-fledged opening on March 17

IHG Hotels & Resorts opens first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:01 pm
Holiday Inn Dhaka’s full-fledged opening on March 17

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has announced the opening of the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh.

The Holiday Inn Dhaka, a newly-built luxury hotel in Tejgaon near Hatirjheel, will fully open on 17 March to welcome local and international guests.

It was all set to welcome guests in March 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that. However, the soft launch of the hotel did take place in December last year.

"The full-fledged opening will be on 17 March on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, marketing and communications manager of the hotel, told The Business Standard.

He added that Mir Afsar Ali, host of the reality comedy show Mirakkel and Mirakkel Akkel Challenger, will attend the opening celebration.

Sazzad Hossain said their hotel has all the facilities required of a 5-star hotel. It has around 120 employees.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is located in the heart of the city, close to all major public transport and the diplomatic and commercial districts, making it a great choice for those looking for a warm welcome and a place to rest when visiting the capital, read a press release of the hotel.

The hotel's 187 modern guest rooms and suites have an unobstructed view of Lake Hatirjheel and have been designed around the concept of "Central Living", allowing for more central space for relaxing and casual working.

Rooms at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre start from $90 per night for bed and breakfast.

IHG Rewards members will have access to exclusive member rates and earn and redeem IHG Rewards points when they book direct at ihg.com.

For those travelling for business, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre also has secure parking, a dedicated business centre, and meeting spaces with daylight that can accommodate up to 100 people.

It has five restaurants and bars that offer indoor, alfresco, and poolside dining venues.

Guests can start the day with a filling breakfast at the Altitude restaurant, indulge in tasty Bangladeshi, Indian, and Sri Lankan flavours at "THE ILISH," or simply unwind at the Lobby Bar after a busy day.

For those looking to keep up with their fitness routines, there is a fully equipped gym on the top floor, including a sauna with great views of the city lights and skyline.

"We are excited to open the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh. This brand-new hotel has everything guests need, whether they are travelling for business or leisure," said Nivedita Avasthi, general manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

"With a contemporary look and feel, the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of all travellers, including families. As with all Holiday Inn hotels globally, kids under the age of 12, stay and eat for free – making it a great, affordable choice for families."

Top News

Holiday Inn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

7h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

8h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

9h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

21m | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

26m | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

1h | Videos
Amir khan talks about divorce

Amir khan talks about divorce

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion