Holiday Inn Dhaka’s full-fledged opening on March 17

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has announced the opening of the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh.

The Holiday Inn Dhaka, a newly-built luxury hotel in Tejgaon near Hatirjheel, will fully open on 17 March to welcome local and international guests.

It was all set to welcome guests in March 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that. However, the soft launch of the hotel did take place in December last year.

"The full-fledged opening will be on 17 March on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, marketing and communications manager of the hotel, told The Business Standard.

He added that Mir Afsar Ali, host of the reality comedy show Mirakkel and Mirakkel Akkel Challenger, will attend the opening celebration.

Sazzad Hossain said their hotel has all the facilities required of a 5-star hotel. It has around 120 employees.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is located in the heart of the city, close to all major public transport and the diplomatic and commercial districts, making it a great choice for those looking for a warm welcome and a place to rest when visiting the capital, read a press release of the hotel.

The hotel's 187 modern guest rooms and suites have an unobstructed view of Lake Hatirjheel and have been designed around the concept of "Central Living", allowing for more central space for relaxing and casual working.

Rooms at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre start from $90 per night for bed and breakfast.

IHG Rewards members will have access to exclusive member rates and earn and redeem IHG Rewards points when they book direct at ihg.com.

For those travelling for business, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre also has secure parking, a dedicated business centre, and meeting spaces with daylight that can accommodate up to 100 people.

It has five restaurants and bars that offer indoor, alfresco, and poolside dining venues.

Guests can start the day with a filling breakfast at the Altitude restaurant, indulge in tasty Bangladeshi, Indian, and Sri Lankan flavours at "THE ILISH," or simply unwind at the Lobby Bar after a busy day.

For those looking to keep up with their fitness routines, there is a fully equipped gym on the top floor, including a sauna with great views of the city lights and skyline.

"We are excited to open the first Holiday Inn in Bangladesh. This brand-new hotel has everything guests need, whether they are travelling for business or leisure," said Nivedita Avasthi, general manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

"With a contemporary look and feel, the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of all travellers, including families. As with all Holiday Inn hotels globally, kids under the age of 12, stay and eat for free – making it a great, affordable choice for families."