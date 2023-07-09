Hold press briefing twice a week to uphold Bangladesh's image abroad: JS body to foreign ministry 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Hold press briefing twice a week to uphold Bangladesh's image abroad: JS body to foreign ministry 

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 06:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Ministry has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs holding press briefings twice a week to uphold the country's image before the world. 

The parliamentary body came up with the advice at its 34th meeting, chaired by the committee's President Muhammad Faruk Khan on Sunday (9 July).

A report on the Prime Minister's recent visit to Switzerland was presented at the meeting in addition to reviewing the implementation progress of previously taken decisions.

The meeting also discussed the steps taken in response to letters from US congressmen, senators and several members of the European Union on the country's election, labour law and other issues.

The committee was also informed of the latest update regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The meeting was attended by the senior secretary, additional secretary and senior officials of the Secretariat.

Top News

JS Body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

7h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

11h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

36m | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

6h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020