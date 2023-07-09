Hold press briefing twice a week to uphold Bangladesh's image abroad: JS body to foreign ministry 

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Ministry has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs holding press briefings twice a week to uphold the country's image before the world.

The parliamentary body came up with the advice at its 34th meeting, chaired by the committee's President Muhammad Faruk Khan on Sunday (9 July).

A report on the Prime Minister's recent visit to Switzerland was presented at the meeting in addition to reviewing the implementation progress of previously taken decisions.

The meeting also discussed the steps taken in response to letters from US congressmen, senators and several members of the European Union on the country's election, labour law and other issues.

The committee was also informed of the latest update regarding the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The meeting was attended by the senior secretary, additional secretary and senior officials of the Secretariat.