Hit by bus, on-duty traffic police constable dies in Ctg

UNB
12 July, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:15 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A traffic police constable died after a bus knocked him down while performing his duty at Sholoshohor in Chattogram's Panchlaish area on Tuesday (11 July) night.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Karim, 58, of Tangail district.

Tariqul Islam, inspector of Chattogram Metropolitan Traffic (North) Division, said the incident occurred around 11pm when the bus hit Nurul while he was performing his duty in the area, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

