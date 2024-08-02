Hit by 60% sales drop, Ctg eateries look for better days 

Barcode Food Junction in the Muradpur area of Chattogram city, a once lively spot known for its diverse range of traditional and continental dishes, is now experiencing a significant drop in customer footfall.

Previously, the junction would see long queues of eager diners in the evenings. However, in the past two weeks, the vibrant atmosphere has dwindled.

The port city, like the rest of the country, is facing an uncertain and tense situation due to ongoing protests, clashes, and the curfew.

During a visit to the junction on Thursday evening, where three restaurants— Barcode, Mezzan Haile Aaiun, and Bir Chattala — are located, it was observed that only a small fraction of tables were occupied, with customer seating at a maximum of 20%.

Monjurul Hoque, managing director of Barcode Restaurant Group, told TBS that the daily sales for these three restaurants typically range between Tk 8-10 lakh. However, since mid-July, sales have dropped by 70% to Tk3-4 lakh.

"The Muradpur area was affected by two deadly clashes on 16 and 18 July over the anti-quota protests. Later, due to the curfew, the restaurants were closed for four days. Since we resumed operations, we have been suffering from a low turnout as customers are afraid to come to this area," he added.

A similar scenario was visible at the Haldi Arabian House restaurant in the Panchlaish. The restaurant, with a capacity of hosting 50 customers, was found to be serving food to only 10 people during the peak evening hour.

Somen Palit, director of Haldi Arabian House, told TBS, "We have been facing a sales drop of 50-60% since resuming operations on 25 July after the curfew was relaxed in daytime."

According to the Chattogram Hotel-Restaurant Owners Association, Chattogram city has around 10,000 restaurants, classified into four categories: A, B, C, and D. These categories span from luxury establishments to roadside eateries.

Restaurant owners estimated a loss of over Tk500 crore in 10 days from 19 to 29 July due to closures during curfew hours and low turnout. They said the ongoing tension and soaring inflation are behind the sales drop.

Ilias Ahmed Bhuiyan, president of the association, told TBS that an A-category restaurant usually has daily sales of Tk10-15 lakh, while a B-category restaurant has daily sales of Tk5-8 lakh.

"The C-category restaurant sells food worth Tk2-3 lakh, while the D-category restaurants sell Tk50,000 to Tk1 lakh daily," he said.

"Most of the restaurants had to close during the curfew for five days. When they resumed operations partially amid curfew relaxed hours, they found a low turnout of customers," he said.

"Not only the A and B categories, but even the C and D category restaurants are bearing the brunt of the tense political situation," Ilias Ahmed said.

"The local people usually do not go to restaurants to have food. About 20 lakh people who come to the city daily for business and tourism purposes are the main customers of the restaurants. Due to the political unrest, the number of these people has declined drastically, which is the main reason for dropping sales," Ilias explained.

"If the situation does not improve, many restaurants will be forced to close down," he added.

Sector leaders have emphasised the need to restore political stability to revive their businesses. They also demanded tax waivers and a halt to harassment by the authorities who often conduct mobile court drives to identify irregularities.