Historical Fobana convention: Indomitable Bangladesh

The 35th Fobana convention is a traditional conference for indomitable Bangladesh. The leaders of Fobana stated it at a press conference, organized by the committee of the 35th Fobana Convention at the VIP Lounge of the National Press Club on 17 October.

GI Russell, Convener of the 35th Fobana Conference, presided over the press conference, which was conducted by Member Secretary Shibbir Ahmed. Fobana Chairman Zakaria Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Subcommittee Dewan Zamir, and other leaders of Fobana were also present at the press conference.

The 35th Fobana Convention will be held in Washington on November 26, 27, and 28. The organiser of the conference is the 'American Bangladesh Friendship Society' (ABFS). The conference Venue will be Gelard National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, USA. The main theme of this year's Fobana is 'Indomitable Bangladesh, the Surprised World'.

Referring to the name Fobana as a 'brand' around the world, Member Secretary Shibbir Ahmed said at the press conference, "The brand organization has been organizing gatherings of Bangladeshis in various cities in North America for the last 35 years. This time is no exception."

He also said that the conference will be attended by writers, journalists, intellectuals, and artists from across the country and abroad. All the prominent personalities who have been added to the 35th Fobana's guest list, among them are the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister Shahriar Alam, Dhaka University Teacher and Security Exchange Commission Chairman Shibli Rubayet ul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Shahidul Islam, prominent Dubai businessman Mahtabur Rahman, Bangladesh Daily Editor Naeem Nizam, Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutt, National Press Club president Farida Yasmin, Ananya Prakashani's Monirul Haque, DBC News CEO Manjurul Islam, Samay Television managing director and CEO Ahmed Jobayer, Channel I chief Faridur Reza Sagar, and many others.

Preparations have also been made to invite the Minister of Culture, the Minister of Commerce, and the Minister of Education to the conference.

Russell said, "Preparations for the conference are now in the final stages. During the three-day Fobana Conference, various events including a fashion show, Miss Fobana, Magazine, Business Lunch, Book Fair, Music Idol, Dance Idol, Seminar, Youth Forum, Interfaith Dialogue will be held."

Referring to various seminars organized at the 35th Fobana Convention, Member Secretary Shibbir Ahmed said, "Bangladesh has about 12 seminars on floods, traffic, health, electricity, shipping, semiconductors and nanotechnology, virtual labs, education, information technology, and more. All these seminars will be attended by eminent scholars of Bangladesh and North America."

With the 35th Fobana, there is an uproar all over America. All the sub-committees of Fobana's host committee are working hard. Rehearsals of various performances are going on.