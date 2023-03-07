Historic March 7 being observed across the country

7 March, a landmark day in the history of the nation's long struggle for freedom, is being observed today across the country in a befitting manner.

In 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognised the historic 7 March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, delivered an epoch-making speech before a mammoth rally at the then Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka city.

In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement -- asking the nation to prepare for liberating the country from the oppressive Pakistan regime.

"The struggle this time is for freedom, the struggle this time is for independence, Joy Bangla," Bangabandhu declared from the massive rally.

During his speech, compared with US President Abraham Lincoln's historic Gettysburg speech, Bangabandhu said: "Since we have learnt to give blood, we'll give more blood. Insha Allah, the people of this country will be liberated...turn every house into a fortress. Face (the enemy) with whatever you have."

His speech worked like a magic spell, inspiring the entire nation to join the struggle for independence from the autocratic and repressive rule of the then-Pakistani junta.

The Cabinet on 7 October 2020 declared 7 March as a 'Historic Day' instead of 'National Historic Day' -- to observe the day nationally and internationally, commemorating the immortal speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League and different socio-political and cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes on the occasion.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations are airing special programmes while national dailies published special supplements marking the day.

National and Awami League party flags have been hoisted marking the day at Bangabandhu Bhaban and the party office this morning.

A discussion with the party Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain is scheduled to be held at 3pm at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital.

Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, recalling with gratitude the courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu in materialising the nation's journey to freedom through his March 7 Speech.

The President said: "Bangabandhu's speech on 7th March is one of the most perpetual speeches in the world. How an address can awaken the whole nation, inspire them to participate in the war of liberation for independence, the historic 7th March Speech by Bangabandhu is its unique example."

The Prime Minister said, "The world recognition of the historic 7th March speech of the Father of the Nation is an honour and a monument of glory for the Bengali nation. I believe the 'Joy Bangla' slogan and Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 7th March speech will inspire us to accelerate the progress of development."