Hindu youth gets 10 years' jail for anti-Islam comments

Bangladesh

UNB
24 May, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 01:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Rangpur court on Tuesday (23 May) sentenced a Hindu youth to 10 years in prison in a case over derogatory remarks about Islam and its prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook around six years back.

The court of Rangpur Cyber Tribunal Judge Dr Abdul Majid also fined the convict Tk50,000, said Public Prosecutor Advocate Ruhul Amin Talukder.

The convict is Titu Roy, son of late Khogendranath Roy of Harikoly Thakurpara under Gangachara police station in Rangpur.

According to the case statement, Tipu uploaded the post on 28 October, 2017 when he had been working in Narayanganj.

On 10 November of the same year, local Muslims formed human chains and staged demonstrations demanding punishment of Titu at Shleyashah Bazar in Rangpur.

Enraged by the incident, people torched and vandalised the houses of the Hindu community at the Thakurpara.

Later, two separate cases were filed with Rangpur Sadar and Gangachara police stations in this connection.

After completing all legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment in the presence of Titu.

Expressing satisfaction, the PP said they got justice and it will be an instance regarding the humiliation of religion.

On the other hand, the accused's lawyer Proshanta Kumar Roy said they will appeal to the high court against the verdict as they were deprived of justice.

