Hindu Mahajote demands three-day govt holiday for Durga Puja

Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mahajote has demanded a three-day government holiday during Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community in the country.

The organisation's executive secretary general Palash Kanti Dey made the four-point demands at a press conference on Friday (2 September) at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

Their demands include, government-funded CCTV cameras in all temples, beefing up security at temples 10 days before the festival, creating a commission to protect the temples and abolishing the Digital Security Act if it is not equally implemented for everyone.

Durga Puja is scheduled to begin on 1 October.

"Now the Hindu community get only one-day government holiday which is not sufficient to enjoy the festival. So, we demand a three-day government holiday during the puja festival," Palash Kanti Dey said.

The Hindu Mahajote will hold countrywide demonstrations and form human chains from 16 September, if their demands are not fulfilled, Palash said at the press conference.

The organisation president Probhas Chandra Roy, executive president Sudhangshu Chandra Biswas and central leader Ranjit Kumar Mridha, among others, attended the press conference.