Hindu Jagran Manch demands withdrawal of 'false' case, issues 2-day ultimatum

Thousands of people gathered in Chattogram's Cheragi Pahar area on 1 November 2024. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Hindu Jagran Manch, a platform advocating for the rights of Hindus, today (1 November) held a massive rally in Chattogram, demanding the withdrawal of a "false" case filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson of the platform.

The platform issued a two-day ultimatum and threatened to launch a series of protests if the case is not withdrawn by Monday (4 November).

Today, thousands of people gathered at the Cheragi Pahar area of the port city in the afternoon reiterating their eight-point demand.

They also alleged that law enforcers obstructed them from attending the rally.

Photo: TBS

When asked about the allegations of obstruction, Kazi Mohammad Tareq Aziz, additional commissioner (public relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard, "I am not aware of any such obstruction. I will look into it."

Gouranga Das Brahmachari, a key organiser of Hindu Jagran Manch, said, "We will submit a memorandum to the chief adviser on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of the false case. If our demands are not met, we will launch a series of protests across the country on Monday."

On 30 October, a case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, with Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of desecrating the national flag during a rally at Lal Dighi ground on 25 October.

Firoz Khan, general secretary of city's Mohra Ward BNP, filed the case.

Gouranga said they will continue their protest until their eight-point demand is met.

The demands include establishing a speedy trial tribunal to investigate incidents of attacks on minorities, compensating and rehabilitating victims, and formulating a "Minority Protection Act".

They also called for a "Ministry of Minority Affairs" and reserved seats in parliament proportional to the Hindu population.

The platform's list of demands also included upgrading the Hindu Dharma Kalyan Trust to the Hindu Foundation, as well as upgrading Buddhist and Christian welfare trusts to foundations.

They called for the enactment of the "Devottar Property Recovery and Protection Act" and the effective implementation of the "Surrendered Property Return Act".

Additional demands included constructing places of worship for minorities in educational institutions, modernising the Sanskrit and Pali Education Board, and declaring a five-day government holiday for Saradiya Durga Puja.