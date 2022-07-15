Hindu home set on fire in Narail over alleged Facebook post slandering Prophet 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:57 pm

Related News

Hindu home set on fire in Narail over alleged Facebook post slandering Prophet 

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:57 pm
Hindu home set on fire in Narail over alleged Facebook post slandering Prophet 

A house of a Hindu youth was set on fire in Lohagora upazila of Narail on Friday afternoon (15 July) on allegation that he made a derogatory comment on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Police arrested the youth named Akash Saha, and his father Ashok Shaha, in connection with the incident, said Lohagara Police Station Inspector (investigation) Haran Chandra.

"Akash Saha made an insulting comment on Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a Facebook post yesterday (14 July). Centring the post, some agitated people started protesting in front of his house this afternoon. At one stage, they set fire to a room in Akash Saha's house," the inspector said.

The police officer said several police units and senior officers rushed to the village upon information and detained Akash Saha and his father.

"Akash Saha and his father are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken subject to investigation," the officer added.

Earlier on 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused him of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police.

Top News

Communal violence / Narail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

12h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

14h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

3h | Videos
Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

3h | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

3h | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty