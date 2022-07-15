Hindu home set on fire in Narail over alleged Facebook post slandering Prophet 

A house of a Hindu youth was set on fire in Lohagora upazila of Narail on Friday afternoon (15 July) on allegation that he made a derogatory comment on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Police arrested the youth named Akash Saha, and his father Ashok Shaha, in connection with the incident, said Lohagara Police Station Inspector (investigation) Haran Chandra.

"Akash Saha made an insulting comment on Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a Facebook post yesterday (14 July). Centring the post, some agitated people started protesting in front of his house this afternoon. At one stage, they set fire to a room in Akash Saha's house," the inspector said.

The police officer said several police units and senior officers rushed to the village upon information and detained Akash Saha and his father.

"Akash Saha and his father are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken subject to investigation," the officer added.

Earlier on 18 June, a Hindu college principal in Narail was forced to wear a garland of shoes after some students and locals accused him of supporting a student, who posted a picture of controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

The incident took place in the presence of local police.