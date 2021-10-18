Hindu community protests communal violence in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 09:03 pm

Puja Udjapon Parishad of Chattogram unit on Monday formed a human chain protesting vandalism of temples and communal clashes that took place in different parts of the country, recently.

Speakers at the human chain demanded arrests and punishment of the attackers in front of the Press Club of Chattogram city this afternoon.

Several hundred people of the Hindu Community participated in the programme charged by Puja Udjapon Parishad President Ashish Kumar Bhattacharya.

All Bangladeshi citizens including Hindu, Muslims, Christians and Buddhists fought the Liberation War for the independence of the country, the speakers said.

But recent communal attacks on the occasion of Durga Puja is completely disgraceful, they added, urging prompt action against the perpetrators.

The government should provide financial support to reconstruct the temples and houses which were destroyed during the agitation, they stated.

They also demanded suspension of local administration top officials who remained mum during the anarchy.

They announced to hold a protest rally in Andorkilla area of the Chattogram city at 3 pm on 25 October.

Eminent poet and journalist, Abul Momen, Omar Kaysar, cultural activist Rashed Hasan, Premier University VC Dr Anupom Sen were also present at the event, among others.

 

Hindu community / Communal violence

Comments

