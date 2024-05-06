Hilsha production surged by 2.72 lakh tonnes in 14 years

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:59 pm

File photo of Hilsha fish
File photo of Hilsha fish

The country's Hilsha production has been increased by 2.72 lakh tonnes in 14 years, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman informed the House today (6 May).

"The Hilsa production was 2.99 lakh tonnes in 2008-09 fiscal year while it is now reached to 5.71 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23 fiscal due to appropriate initiatives taken by the present government", he said while responding to a written question by independent lawmaker Pankaj Nath at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the session.

To raise the Hilsa production, the minister said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various steps including increasing the quantity of rice for the fishermen under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) project.

The monthly allocation of the VGF rice has been increased to 40 KGs from the earlier allocation of 10 KGs. 

Therefore, the country's Hilsa output has reached to 5.71 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23 fiscal year.
 

Hilsha Fish / Bangladesh

