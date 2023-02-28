Hilsa fishing banned in Megna River for 2 months

The government has imposed a two-month ban on catching of all kinds of fishing in the Meghna River in the district from 1 March to 30 April to conserve mother Hilsa and Jatka during its high breeding season.

The ban will be applicable to the 100 kilometres breeding ground of Hilsa in the Meghna River, starting from Char Alexander in Ramgati upazila to Shatnal area in Chandpur.

According to District Fisheries Department, Hilsa production has increased due to proper government actions to preserve mother Hilsa, its breeding ground and the fries.

In continuance with that, the ban was imposed to maintain the rising productivity rate.

During the ban period, preserving, collecting, transporting, marketing and storing Hilsa during the ban period is illegal and a punishable offense.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Anwar Hossain Akand said that all measures have been taken by the administration to stop all types of fishing in the Meghna River in the district for the next two months.

Zero tolerance policy will be adopted to prevent the Hilsa fry this year he said, adding that regular drives will be conducted by District Fisheries Department, Upazila Administration, District Administration, Police and Coast Guards in different areas.

"Various programs including miking, posters-leaflets distribution and awareness meetings will be carried out in the coastal areas to raise awareness among the fishermen. Also, ice factories in the coastal areas have been asked to keep closed during the ban period," Lakshmipur District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said.

The government has allotted 4,535 tonnes of rice to the 28,344 registered fishermen in the district and 40kgs of rice will be given to fishermen families for four months from February to May, he added.