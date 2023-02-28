Hilsa fishing banned in Megna River for 2 months

Bangladesh

BSS
28 February, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

Hilsa fishing banned in Megna River for 2 months

BSS
28 February, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 05:37 pm
Hilsa Fish. Photo/Courtesy
Hilsa Fish. Photo/Courtesy

The government has imposed a two-month ban on catching of all kinds of fishing in the Meghna River in the district from 1 March to 30 April to conserve mother Hilsa and Jatka during its high breeding season.

The ban will be applicable to the 100 kilometres breeding ground of Hilsa in the Meghna River, starting from Char Alexander in Ramgati upazila to Shatnal area in Chandpur.

According to District Fisheries Department, Hilsa production has increased due to proper government actions to preserve mother Hilsa, its breeding ground and the fries.

In continuance with that, the ban was imposed to maintain the rising productivity rate.

During the ban period, preserving, collecting, transporting, marketing and storing Hilsa during the ban period is illegal and a punishable offense.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Anwar Hossain Akand said that all measures have been taken by the administration to stop all types of fishing in the Meghna River in the district for the next two months.

Zero tolerance policy will be adopted to prevent the Hilsa fry this year he said, adding that regular drives will be conducted by District Fisheries Department, Upazila Administration, District Administration, Police and Coast Guards in different areas.

"Various programs including miking, posters-leaflets distribution and awareness meetings will be carried out in the coastal areas to raise awareness among the fishermen. Also, ice factories in the coastal areas have been asked to keep closed during the ban period," Lakshmipur District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said.

The government has allotted 4,535 tonnes of rice to the 28,344 registered fishermen in the district and 40kgs of rice will be given to fishermen families for four months from February to May, he added.

Top News

Hilsha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

9h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

5h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

Why Kacchi Biriyani is the most popular order on foodpanda

1h | TBS Face to Face
Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

3h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

22h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion