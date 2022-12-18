Hill tract businesses fear loss as tourism slows during peak season 

Two-and-a-half months into the peak tourist season, businesses in all three hill districts are fearing losses as they are yet to see the usual flow of visitors.

Industry stakeholders say the unusually dull tourism at the height of the peak season is caused by the current economic downturn, political upheaval and tensions at the borders in the area, which prompted law enforcers to restrict tourist movements in phases in the last few months.

Some 60% rooms at the two hotels and five cottages of the Parjatan Holiday Complex in Rangamati are still empty, while in regular times the entire complex would have been booked in advance for three months.

"The empty rooms are likely to remain empty all through December. In November, the situation was even worse – only 22% of rooms were booked," Srijan Bikas Barua, manager of the complex, told The Business Standard.

Other hotels and motels are also struggling to attract customers, even big discount offers ranging from 30-50%. The scenario is just the same in other two hill districts Bandarban and Khagrachari.

As a result, some 2,500 businessmen involved in the tourism sector are fearing to incur losses.

On Friday, which was also the Victory Day, only a handful of tourists were seen at popular tourist spots including the hanging bridge over the Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, district police-run Polwell Park, the DC park, and the Shaheed Minar area near the Kaptai Lake.

Other tourist attractions including river cruise vessels also suffered from lacklustre visitor arrival and booking.

On Saturday even, the traditional textile market, which is famous for handloom fabrics and handicrafts of the hill people, was largely empty.

"We make clothes all year long targeting these five months – from October to February. Two and a half months have already passed this year, there were little to no tourists," said Motaleb Hossain, the owner of Banani Textiles.

"We won't be able to generate the amount needed to pay workers' wages. Profit is a far cry," he added.

Hotel Square Park owner Niaz Ahmed said as of 16 December he incurred a net loss of Tk20,000.

"Basically people don't have money to spend on vacations. Besides, law enforcers have enforced restrictions on outsiders visiting," he commented.

Mauroon Houseboat, a popular river cruise on Kaptai lake, had only one trip booked in November.

"In regular times, we have at least 10 trips," said Uchhal Chakma, general manager of Mauroon Houseboat.

"The travel ban in Bandarban has also affected tourist flow to Rangamati. People are not visiting the hill tracks," he added.

The law enforcing agencies started anti-terrorist drive in Bandarban from 9 October. Considering security concerns, a tourist travel ban was imposed in four Bandarban upazilas from 17 October. As a result, the hill districts ended up with little to no tourist flow during the peak season.

Officials of Bandarban's Nilachal Tourism Centre said this victory day they had only 1,200 visitors, which in previous victory days were more than 4,000.

Another entertainment centre, Meghla Tourism, also hosted only 1,100 visitors.

Amal Kanti Das, president of Bandarban Hotel-Motel-Resort Owners Association told TBS, "Even a 30% discount from three major tourism based organisations did little to improve the number of visitors."

He said that around 10,000 people are employed in this sector including restaurant employees. The dull season led to job-cuts of 2,500 people in residential hotels, 1,200 people in transportation, and 1,500 people in restaurants.

"Hundreds of families involved in the tourism sector suffered earning loss as a result," has decreased.

Tourists flock to Khagrachari from different parts of the country to see various tourist spots

AKM Rafiqul Islam, manager of Khagrachari Tourism Motel, said that among the hill districts Khagrachari lags behind in tourism.

"Visitors have been low to Khagrachari in general as tourist spots in the district need to be modernised and renovated," he added.

Police Superintendent of Khagrachari Naimul Haque said, "Safety of tourists is of paramount importance. For this, various law enforcement departments including tourist police are working. Tourists have nothing to fear."

Meanwhile, due to the tension on the border with Myanmar, ships were not allowed to sail to St Martin until mid-December.

President of the Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar (Tuak) Anwar Kamal said, "Cox's Bazar's tourism business revolves around St Martin. But due to tensions at the border, the tourism business suffered significantly."