Hill razing equipment, trucks seized in Sitakunda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 05:59 pm

File photo of hill cutting in Chattogram/Collected
File photo of hill cutting in Chattogram/Collected

Hill razing equipment and trucks were seized during a raid in the Salimpur forest of Sitakunda in Chattogram.

The Chattogram district administration, police, Department of Environment (DoE) and RAB jointly conducted the operation on Friday.

Three excavators, three dump trucks, and a truck used for illegal hill cutting and delivery were seized during the raid, Sitakunda Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad told The Business Standard.

"We carried out the operation over the allegation of illegal hill cutting against Mohammad Yasin," Abul Kalam Azad added.

DoE and district administration officials, accompanied by local representatives, went to visit Alinagar on 15 July.

On the way back from the visit, Mohammad Yasin assaulted local UP member Mohammad Arif.

Two cases were registered against Yasin, including one filed by Arif's brother for assaulting the UP member and another one was filed by the admin for cutting hills illegally.

Police arrested Mohammad Yasin from the Kotwali area of the city on 18 July.

Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of DoE, Chattogram, Md Al Mamun, executive magistrate of the District Administration, Md Ashraful Alam, assistant commissioner (land) of Sitakunda, members of Rab and police participated in the raid.

