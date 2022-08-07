Hiked fares, shortage of public transport make Dhaka commuters suffer

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 02:02 pm

Related News

Hiked fares, shortage of public transport make Dhaka commuters suffer

Hundreds were seen waiting at various intersections and bus stops in the vain hope of getting a ride. Demand for auto-rickshaws and rickshaws was high, and fares went up.

TBS Report 
07 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 02:02 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Commuters in capital Dhaka, especially office and school goers, have been suffering on roads since Sunday morning.

Public transportation was less than regular and those who were offering their services were charging more than the government announced fares.

Busses that are plying Mirpur, Agargaon, Farmgate, Mohakhali, Kalyanpur, and Banglamotor areas are packed with people and have almost doubled their prices, said many passengers.

Hundreds were seen waiting at various intersections and bus stops in the vain hope of getting a ride. Demand for auto-rickshaws and rickshaws was high, and fares went up.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to the bus drivers, most of the companies have taken out fewer buses today.

Meanwhile, gas-operated public transports too have hiked fares, violating the government directive to only increase fares of diesel-run vehicles.

The minimum fare for buses and minibuses has been increased to Tk10. 

While visiting different parts of the capital today (7 August), reporters of The Business Standard found several bus companies to have illegally increased their fares by at least 50%.

A number of passengers complained that they had to pay Tk10-Tk20 more than they used to, which amounts to an increase of over 50%.

In Mirpur-1, Ajmeer Sheikh, an employee of a private company, said, "The buses are charging extra citing the fuel price hike. The fare from Mirpur-1 to Gulistan was Tk30. Today I had to pay Tk50.

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government's move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"We, the general people, are suffering a great deal. How long will this continue? How much do I earn? Costs are constantly on the rise, unlike our salaries." 

The government increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 16% and 22% respectively following demands from the bus owners of the country.

This came a day after fuel oil prices were increased by 42.5% to 51.6% – the highest in 20 years.

It said the new fares are not applicable for CNG-run vehicles.

Parveen Akhtar came from Gabtoli to Shahbagh on a Boishakhi Paribahan bus. She paid Tk25 as fare. But the helper had demanded Tk30.

Parveen said, "I travel on this route every day. Earlier, I used to pay Tk18 taka to reach Shahbagh from Gabtoli. As per the revised fares, we should not be charged more than Tk25.

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

"Several passengers, including myself, paid Tk25. Although the helper was adamant to charge us extra. We asked him to show us the new fare chart but he failed to do so."

When asked about the fare chart, the driver, seeking anonymity said, "We are yet to get the new chart. That is why we are charging previous fares. Still, the passengers are arguing with us."

Contacted, BRTA Director and Spokesperson Mahbub E Rabbani, said, "The new fare chart will be completed by today."

Top News

Bangladesh / Fuel price hike / Bus Fare Hike / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

3h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

18h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

18h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

3h | Videos
Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

3h | Videos
Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

16h | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

4
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor