Hike in egg price: Consumer Rights Protection body fines Tk10,000 in Faridpur

Bangladesh

UNB
12 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

Hike in egg price: Consumer Rights Protection body fines Tk10,000 in Faridpur

Advanced Poultry and Fish Feed Limited was fined Tk10,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act

UNB
12 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 03:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted a raid in Faridpur and collected a fine amounting to Tk10,000.

The operation, carried out between 11:30am and 12:30pm in the bypass area of Faridpur Sadar Upazila on Saturday, aimed to curb the escalating egg prices that were causing concern among consumers.

Advanced Poultry and Fish Feed Limited was fined Tk10,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act. This penalty was imposed due to their involvement in price manipulation, failure to include egg prices on the sales receipts, and inadequate storage and display of the price list.

Assistant Director Md Sohail Sheikh of the Faridpur District Directorate of National Consumer Rights said that the raid targeted egg depots, with the primary objective of stabilizing the prices of this essential commodity.

Egg Prices / fine / Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) / Faridpur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

13h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

12h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

12h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May