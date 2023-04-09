Hijra leader Aleya donates money saved for Hajj to Bangabazar fire victims

Aleya, a Hijra leader from the capital's Uttara area, has donated Tk2 lakh to the affected businesses of the devastating Bangabazar fire.

She had saved up the money to perform Hajj, but after seeing the plight of the affected Bangabazar traders, could not hold herself back.

Addressing the media in Bangabazar on Sunday (9 April), she said, "It made my heart bleed when I saw the shops burn to ashes. There was a time when I, along with others, used to collect Tk10-20 as donation from each of the traders.

"But now they have lost everything. And this is why I have decided to make this contribution to their cause from my personal funds."

At the time, she also urged everyone, especially the wealthy, to come forward and extend their hands of support to the affected businessmen of Bangabazar.

The donation was accepted by Bangbazar Complex Shop Owners Association Md Mohan Mia Joint General Secretary.

He said, "Aleya has decided to stand beside us during such troubling times. This proves what a big heart she has."

Meanwhile, the country's Hijra community today donated Tk20 lakh in cash for the fire-affected Bangabazar traders. Some about a hundred hijras were present.

Bangladesh Hijra Development Organization President Kashmiri Dipali said, "We have been collecting money from them [traders in Bangabazar] for the past 30-40 years.

"Today, amid such a difficult time, we stand beside our trader brothers instead of spending money for Eid shopping. We have collected Tk20 lakh from all across the country. If they [the traders] live, we will be able to live too."

Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association President Helal Uddin told reporters, "This is the best example of humanity. We should never look down upon the Hijra community."

A massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka on April 4 and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.