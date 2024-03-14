Hijacked ship: Family's plan for fireman Shakil's marriage now left only to nightmares

Mosharaf Hossen Shakil, 24, had his life mapped out before him. Four months from now, he was to return home from the sea to his waiting family and tie the knot with a girl his family was in search of. But fate had other plans.

Shakil's job as a fireman used to earn him Tk1 lakh a month, which brought stability to his family who are now left only with nightmares of losing their son.

When a group of pirates took control of the MV Abdullah ship, Mosharaf Hossain Shakil called his elder brother Abu Bakar Siddique's mobile number.

From 2pm on Tuesday (13 March) to around 8pm, they spoke for about 20 minutes.

"[He said] the Somali pirates would take his phone shortly, and asked for prayers," Abu Bakar, Shakil's elder brother, told The Business Standard.

"Shakil was terrified while talking yesterday [12 March]. With a frightened voice, he told me that the Somali pirates had taken control of their ship and locked everyone in a room," the brother shared.

He added that Shakil became emotional during their last conversation at 8pm, asking for prayers to return alive. "My father, mother, and family members couldn't sleep all night. We are all waiting for him to return alive."

Shakil, the youngest son of Shamsul Haque and Anowara Begum from Koyla village in Korarhat Union of Mirsarai Upazila in Chattogram, joined the ship four months ago.

The entire family is shaken as the family's main breadwinner is held hostage.

Abu Bakar said among three brothers and three sisters, Shakil was the earning member.

"Though I had a business, it's gone now. My other brother, Robiul Hossain, works on a foreign ship but is currently in the country. Shakil is the primary earner with whose money is usually our family functions.

"If something happens to my brother, we will come to the ground," Abu Bakar said.

The family was also planning to marry Shakil off after his return in four months, but now it's uncertain whether that will ever happen or not.

Meanwhile, when the relatives of the hostage visited the office of Kabir Group in Agrabad, Chattogram, since morning to inquire about Shakil, the officials assured them that they were in regular contact with the government and international organisations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ship, carrying coal from Mozambique's Maputo port to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE, was attacked around noon.

Among the 23 crew members, 11 hailed from Chattogram alone, two are from Noakhali and one each from Natore, Naogaon, Feni, Faridpur, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Tangail and Khulna.

MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping Lines – a sister company of Chattogram-based Kabir Steel and Rerolling Mill (KSRM) Group. All crew members are being held hostage by the pirates, said KSRM's media adviser Mizanul Islam.

The crew members are: Captain Mohammad Abdur Rashid, Chief Officer Mohammad Atikullah Khan, Second Officer Mazharul Islam Chowdhury, Third Officer Tarequl Islam, Deck Cadet Sabbir Hossain, Chief Engineer ASM Saiduzzaman, Second Officer Toufiqul Islam, Third Engineer Rokon Uddin, Fourth Engineer Tanvir Ahmed, Engine Cadet Ayub Khan, electrician Ibrahim Khalil, seaman Md Anwarul Haque, seaman Md Asifur Rahman, seaman Sazzad Hossain, seaman Joy Mahmud, seaman Nazmul Haque, seaman Ainul Haque, oiler Mohamamd Shamsuddin, Ali Hossain, fireman Mosharraf Hossain Shakil, chief cook Shafiqul Islam, general steward Nur Uddin, and fitter Saleh Ahmed.

KSRM owns 23 ships – all operating on international routes. In 2010, one of the ships, 'MV Zahan Moni', was hijacked and was later released by Somali pirates after providing ransom.

