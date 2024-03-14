Hijacked MV Abdullah to reach Somali port in 2hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 11:21 am

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew

MV Abdullah, which was hijacked by pirates on Tuesday (12 March), will reach the Somalian port in two hours and the authorities concerned said to launch a rescue operation may take a few more days.

As of 6am today (14 March) the ship was 72 kilometres away from the Garacad anchorage, according to data shared by the International Maritime Bureau.

When writing the report at 11am, the ship should have reached within 20km distance of the Garacad anchorage.

It can be assumed the ship will reach the anchorage within the next two hours.

Pirates took control of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday (12 March) around 1:30pm Bangladesh time.

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping, a Chattogram-based company owned by KSRM Group.

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company will give the utmost importance in rescuing the 23 crew members on board when the communication process starts.

"They will kill us one by one if they do not get ransom," these were the chilling words of a worker, Uddin Mohammad Nur, onboard the ship.

The crew on the ship could not be contacted after 6pm on Tuesday (12 March).

 

