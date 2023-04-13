Temperature crosses 40°C in Chuadanga

The highest temperature in the country crossed 40°C in Chuadanga, in Shatkhira, Jashore to reach 41.3°C on Thursday.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over the country and it may further continue, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrology Department on Thursday (13 April).

On Wednesday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7°C in Chuadanga while the lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded 18.5°C at Tetulia. No rainfall was recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue ", according to the weather forecast valid for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am this morning.