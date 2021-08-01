Highest 237 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 06:52 pm

Of them, 218 cases were reported in the capital city while 19 others were from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
The country's health authorities reported 237 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning as the Aedes mosquito-borne disease is on the rise across the country. 

Of them, 218 cases were reported in the capital city while 19 others were from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Currently, 862 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country, 828 of whom are admitted in hospitals in the capital.

This year some 2,895 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country, of whom 2,029 patients were released after recovery.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) is yet to confirm any death from dengue although information of four deaths with dengue symptoms has been received this year.

