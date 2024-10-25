Higher yield, safe vegetables: Cocopeat seedlings boost Joypurhat agro-economy

A farmer holds seedlings grown in cocopeat, a natural byproduct of coconut husks. Cocopeat is used as a soil substitute in seedling cultivation. Farmers in Joypurhat are increasingly turning to cocopeat seedlings to enhance vegetable yields and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. The photos were taken from Ramchandrapur village of Panchbibi upazila in the district recently. Photo: Md Golam Ehsanul Habib

Farmers in Joypurhat are increasingly turning to cocopeat seedlings to enhance vegetable yields and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Cocopeat, a natural byproduct of coconut husks, is used as a soil substitute in seedling cultivation. This eco-friendly method, which involves growing seedlings in a soilless medium, retains moisture better than soil and promotes faster growth.

"Seedlings grown in soil lose freshness when transplanted, and many die. But cocopeat seedlings grow rapidly, with yields doubling," said Md Ripon Miah, a farmer in Ramchandrapur village of Panchbibi upazila.

Ripon cultivates vegetables on four bighas of land.

"Previously, I used to harvest aubergines after 70 days, using soil-grown seedlings. With cocopeat seedlings, I can market them in just 52 days," he said, reporting reduced costs due to less chemical use.

Ripon said the vegetables produced from the cocopeat seedlings look fresher and have higher market demand.

The local farmers' versions are supported by the Department of Agricultural Extension, which is encouraging cultivation practices aligned with Good Agricultural Practices, a certification system for agriculture, specifying procedures that must be implemented using sustainable methods.

The government and NGOs, such as JAKAS Foundation, are also promoting the production of pesticide-free vegetables under the Rural Microenterprise Transformation Project (RMTP).

The project, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), and Danish International Development Agency (Danida), is being implemented in 45 upazilas in 25 districts, including Joypurhat.

Around 87,000 farmers are involved, cultivating safe vegetables on 30,000 hectares of land. An interim evaluation shows that 65% of these farmers have increased their income by 40% through environmentally friendly farming.

In Joypurhat alone, at least 11,500 farmers have been encouraged to take up farming methods in line with Good Agricultural Practices. One of them is Manik Hossain from Ramchandrapur village in Panchbibi.

A farmer with over 15 years of experience, Manik said, "This time, I cultivated early-season cauliflower on 15 decimals of land using cocopeat seedlings. The results have been fantastic. Just looking at the field fills me with joy. Hardly any chemical fertilisers were used here. The crops were mostly grown using organic fertilisers."

Md Masud Rana, a farmer from Uttar Krishnapur village, said, "When seedlings are planted in soil, 50% die. But with cocopeat and the mulching method, they stay fresh. Last year, I earned Tk40,000 from tomatoes on 12 decimals of land by using cocopeat seedlings, double the previous amount."

Joypurhat's Department of Agricultural Extension reports that 8,985 hectares of land are used for vegetable cultivation in the district, requiring around 10 crore seedlings.

However, only 60 lakh seedlings are produced locally, with the rest being imported from other districts. The introduction of cocopeat seedlings about two years ago has led to increased demand due to their higher yields and quality.

In addition to providing better yields, cocopeat seedlings are also considered safer.

Md Abul Bashar, deputy executive director of JAKAS Foundation, cited laboratory results showing that harmful chemicals were found in conventionally grown vegetables, while no such elements were detected in cocopeat-grown crops.

Beli Krishi Seba Nursery, which has been producing cocopeat seedlings for the past year and a half in Atapara village of Panchbibi upazila, sells at least 100,000 seedlings each month.

The owner, Md Yasir Arafat, mentioned that due to the good yields, farmers are now paying in advance to secure seedlings from improved seeds. Meeting the demand for seedlings has become challenging compared to the supply.

Md Fazlul Kader, additional managing director of PKSF, said, "Farmers are becoming aware that chemical fertilisers and pesticides are not necessary for vegetable production. Organic farming is the future for both farmers and consumers."

Supporting this shift into agroecological farming, Md Mojibur Rahman, additional deputy director (crops) of the Joypurhat Department of Agricultural Extension, said, "The government and NGOs are working together to promote safe vegetable production. The higher yield of cocopeat seedlings, coupled with good agricultural practices, will benefit both the soil and the people."